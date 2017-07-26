Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 17-23.

• Destiny C. Daniels, 19, 1737 Highway 618, Winnsboro; four counts of failure to appear.

• Hakeem Fairley, 21, 201 Blackmon St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• Cheryl Richardson, 45, 702 Cotton St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Shannon Walters, 38, 4701 Richwood Road #1, Monroe; simple burglary.

• Aphelia Houston, 37, 610 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Frank Hatton, 54, 610 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Patricia D. Adams, 36, 2571 Hwy 865, Winnsboro; shoplifting.

• Ladarrius P. Dean, 27, 108A South Circle Drive, Rayville; unauthorized entry and simple battery.

• Jarrel Gundy, 18, 300 Grant Drive, Monroe; resisting an officer and displaying a firearm.

• Dequarius M. Martin, 26, 615 Spruce St., Rayville; two counts of disturbing the peace (general).

• Demarion Clark, 18, 215 Francis St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Alan M. Hicks, 20, 518 Eugene St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Brandon Wilson, 27, 123 Dacron St., Rayville; no driver’s license and improper backing with an accident.

• Devin D. Griffin, 24, 419 Draper St., Rayville; driving under suspension and no insurance.

• Trezure Reynolds, 18, 419 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Starwanda Brandley, 19, 1604 Lee St., Bastrop, disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Tommie Keys Jr., 43, 1497 Silver Lake Drive, Norcross, Ga.; open container.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week One was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with monetary instrument abuse.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes two each for failure to yield and no plate lamp and one each for speeding, expired driver’s license, no seat belt, improper lane use and brake lamp regulation.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that it is very important to be in court if you are scheduled to appear.

“Whether you have been scheduled to appear in court on a traffic citation or as the victim, witness or suspect of a crime, if you have been scheduled to appear in court, it is mandatory to appear,” he said.

Chief Robinson stated that failure to appear in court as scheduled will result in a bench warrant being issued for your arrest.

“If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated,” the chief said. “You will also accrue additional fines.”

Chief Robinson would like to caution all citizens about buying stolen merchandise. If you buy stolen items such as guns, TVs, cell phones, etc., you will be charged with possession of stolen things.

“Ask yourself is this person an authorized dealer of this merchandise,” Robinson said. “Do not buy anything off the streets because if you are approached on the street, there is a chance it is stolen. I truly believe if you cut off the demand, then there won’t be any supply.”

Chief Robinson further state that charges of disturbing the peace by fighting are on the rise.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of not fighting,” he said. “The price you pay for fighting in the town limits of Rayville is costly. I encourage you to walk away and let my officers handle your disputes. I ask all to remember for every action, there is a reaction.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.