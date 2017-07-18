Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 9-16.

• Cindy Murphy, 21, 117B South Circle Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license and expired license plate.

• Joshua Camp, 22, 353 Henry Martin Road, Columbia; simple battery.

• Jocquez Brown, 24, 130 Prairie Loop, Winnsboro; no driver’s license, improper use of a dealer plate and failure to secure license.

• John Thorton, 123 Ollie St., Rayville; possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of theft.

• Jerome Owens, 46, 158 Legacy Drive, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for improper lane change with an accident, no seat belt, careless operation with an accident, following too close with an accident, failure to carry registration, running a stop sign and failure to signal.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind motorists of the importance of obeying all traffic signs and signals.

“Posted speed limit signs, stop signs, yield signs and other traffic signs are there for the safety of all vehicles on the road,” he said. “When you fail to obey traffic signs, you put yourself and other drivers in danger. My officers are constantly alert for traffic violations.”

The chief would also like to warn residents about buying or trading stolen merchandise.

“If you intend on doing either one of those, I advise you to take a second thought,” Chief Robinson said. “It is against the law and you will be charged. So be mindful and don’t let anyone get you caught up.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.