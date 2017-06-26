Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 19-25.

• Ryan L. Thompson, 35, 202 Mulberry St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $500.

• Chancelor Green, 33, 108 Robin St., Rayville; no driver’s license and failure to yield.

• Marvin Wilson, 34, 445 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Dequandra Scheanette, 22, 136A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Dequarius Washington, 19, 222 Hardin Drive, Monroe; failure to yield.

• Jamal I. Metoyer, 30, 316 Russell St., Apt. 17, Rayville; dimple drug possession and driving under suspension.

• Justin T. White, 24, 207 McConnell St., Rayville; simple battery and simple criminal damage to property less than $500.

• Jasmon Reed, 36, 104 Brown St., Rayville; indecent exposure.

• John C. Phillips, 32, 111 Tulip St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Tullundrea Taylor, 21, 113 Van Buren Drive, Monroe; two counts of failure to appear.

• Joseph C. Williams, 37, 4988 Crenshaw Road, Collinston; two counts of failure to yield, careless operation, driving under suspension, open alcohol container in vehicle, possession of Schedule I (marijuana) and possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for failure to yield, five for speeding, two for careless operation with an accident and one each for no proof of insurance, no seat belt, failure to yield with an accident, improper lane use with an accident and improper backing with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all the citizens of Rayville that we as a community must all work together to maintain the peace and safety of our town.

“It is your responsibility to abide by the laws and ordinances that are in place to govern citizens,” he said. “It is my responsibility to deal with criminal activity and any behavior that disturbs the peace of Rayville or endangers the citizens.

Chief Robinson advised that his officers are diligent about listening for loud music, watching for fights and dealing with all minor incidents that could escalate into something major.

Chief Robinson wishes all citizens of Rayville a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration.

“Every year on the Fourth of July we celebrate the birth of our nation and our freedom,” he said. “The world freedom also indicates a reasonable expectation from fear, the right to be safe in our homes and in our communities.”

Chief Robinson advised his primary goal is to maintain that freedom in Rayville and protect the homes and businesses in this community from those who are intent on criminal activities.

Chief Robinson would like to caution all citizens to be careful when using fireworks during their celebration of the holiday.

“An adult should supervise all use of fireworks,” he said. “Make sure to use your fireworks in a clear area and do not shoot them towards people, vehicles or buildings.”

The chief would also like to remind citizens that fireworks may not be used after curfew, which is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.