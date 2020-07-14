Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 5-12.

• Thaddeus Autman, 36; 214 Cotton St., Rayville; simple battery.

• James Templeton, 34; 304 Hayes St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Anthony Qualls, 38; 312 Fontana Road, Monroe; unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling and resisting arrest by false information.

• Ta’Keyla Barker, 20; 204 Britton St., Rayville;

damage to property less than $100.

• Jamie Moore, 39; 12 McManus Road, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Odessa West, 18; 725 Tanglewood Drive, Monroe; disobedience to a police officer and disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes 13 for speeding, two for running a stop sign and one each for improper turn, driving under suspension, no driver’s license in possession, wrong way on a one-way and impeding traffic flow.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to speak with the community in reference to Governor John Bel Edwards mask mandate.

As of now until July 24th, the governor has mandated wearing masks for anyone over the age of 8 when entering a business. If you enter a business without a mask and you are asked to put one on and refuse, you can be considered trespassing. Please remember that trespassing is a crime and you can be arrested.

“Let us all work together to combat the spread ofCOVID-19 and flatten the curve,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind the community that we are now in the heat of the summer. Please be mindful of children and animals left in a vehicle. In just a matter of minutes in this heat the temperature in a vehicle can be deadly to a child or an animal. Also, please check on persons that are homebound to make sure that they are not in danger with the heat. If you are outside be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Chief Robinson wants everyone to stay safe.