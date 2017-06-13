Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 4-11.

• Kevin Handy, 22, 117 Ford Ware Road, Rayville; possession of CDS II cocaine, resisting arrest and damage to property.

• Javon Melton, 21, 4196 West Hwy 80, Calhoun; aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder.

• Brad Reynolds, 23, 128A North Circle Drive, Rayville; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Carolyn Collins, 54, 114 Leo St., Rayville; improper supervision of a minor.

• Jocquez Brown, 23, 130 Pine Prairie Loop, Winnsboro; resisting arrest by false information, no driver’s license, disobedience to a police officer and no proof of insurance.

• Tonya Phelps, 43, 2612 Hwy 80, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Princess Robinson, 31, 120 Margaret St., Rayville; no driver’s license in possession and no insurance.

• Jeremy Reynolds, 27, 201 Leo St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music (first offense).

• Coboria Collins, 36, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; failure to appear and driving under suspension.

• LaQuanta Martinez, 34, 44 Louis Road, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Patricia Reynolds, 42, 419 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

• Roderick Reynolds, 25, 612 Spruce St., Rayville; interference with a police officer.

• Trezure Reynolds, 18, 419 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting, resisting arrest by flight and battery on a police officer.

Four juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with possession of stolen things, one with theft, one with disturbing the peace by fighting and resisting arrest and one with resisting arrest by false information, curfew violation, possession of a drug without a prescription, bicycle lamps required and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of five traffic citations this week. That number includes two for speeding and one each for careless operation, careless operation with an accident and improper lane change with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.