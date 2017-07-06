Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 28 through June 4.

• David Quinn, 36, 403 S. 5th St., Tallulah; disturbing the peace and damage to property less than $100.

• Marques, 23, 6163 Harris Road, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Landon Jordan, 22, 12 Dolly Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music and no proof of insurance.

• Jadarrius Sears, 21, 5405 Long Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Keith Dugan, 35, 308 Merrick St., Rayville; two counts of simple assault, indecent exposure and remaining after forbidden.

• Quincy Travis, 38, 106 Maralabee Drive, Mornoe; driving under suspension.

• Christopher James, 48, 111 Waldorf St., Rayville; aggravated assault.

• Toney Bragg, 18, Hwy 135, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Julian Decatur, 46, 10598 Azalea Drive, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Nicholas Eppinette, 19, 2325 Hwy 837, Downsville; aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder.

• Brenda Munholland, 29, 2844 Magnolia Drive, rayville; driving under suspension and no child restraint.

• Roger Pastore, 34, 3302 vincennes Place, New Orleans; driving under suspension.

• Kenneth Martinez, 29, 122 South Circle Drive, Rayville; possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol in vehicle.

• Anthony West, 26, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music and no driver’s license.

• Marchella Mack, 25, P.O. Box 242, Rayville; open container.

• Virgil Moffett, 47, 604 Pine St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Jakealdrick Hicks, 24, 324 West Hickory, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by loud music and driving under suspension.

• Breanna Cooks, 24, 103 Horace Lane, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Sylvia McDonald, 305 Rosa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Two juvenlies were arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding, three for careless operation with an accident and one each for no proof of insurance, expired license plate, failure to carry registration, improper muffler, failure to yield, careless operation, reckless operation, improper turn with an accident and driving with one headlight.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or an arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist or give false information to the officer, those actions could result in criminal charges, fines and possibly even incarceration,” he said.

Chief Robinson stated that encounters with law officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with them while they are questioning you.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all citizens to keep their music at an appropriate level.

“We’ve had many arrests for disturbing the peace by loud music,” he said.

He also advised that it is illegal to have an open container or to consume alcoholic beverages in a vehicle or public place. Chief Robinson stated that violation of these ordinances will lead to arrests, fines and possibly even incarceration.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.