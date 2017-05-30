Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 22-28.

• Christopher L. Jones, 609 Scott St., Rayville; domestic abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II and failure to appear (ten counts).

• Earlansia L. Thomas, 43, 231 Wanda St., Rayville; driving under suspension, battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and open container.

• Cynthia Wheeler, 45, 134A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Austin Thames, 18, 5686 Federal Highway 80, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Cashannon Martinez, 24, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; harassment.

• Carol S. Bishop, 41, 28 West Silverleaf Drive, Hendersonville, N.C.; disturbing the peace by loud music and possession of marijuana.

• Dillon M. Odom, 21, 18 Bolton Lane, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Jimmy Nichols, 47, 186 Boykin Road, Rayville; aggravated second degree battery, simple battery and contraband in a penal institution.

• John C. Hawthorne, 24, 3319 Old Baker Road, Zachary; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Dominic Williams, 27, 174 Pickett Lane, Delhi; speeding and driving under suspension.

• Sonnie M. West, 28, 415 Linda St., Rayville; failure to secure license and registration and no driver’s license.

• Lamontez M. Barker, 29, 102 Kenner St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Jonathon M. Williams, 31, 160 Legacy Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Abdreseia A. Reynolds, 19, 148A South Circle Drive, Rayville; careless operation and no driver’s license.

• Derrick M. Modicue, 39, 119 Legacy Drive, Rayville; failure to appear, two counts.

• Charles Reynolds, 229 Church St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Fredrick Nichols, 59, 906 Perkins Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Zyka Williams, 21, 153 Buckles Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Anitsha Kelley, 33, 153 Buckles Road, Rayville; aggravated second degree battery, disturbing the peace, theft less than $300 and disobedience to a police officer.

• Kelly D. Briggs, 34, 184 Leisure Drive, Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Chad A. Stricklin, 35, 416 Bayou Oaks, Monroe; damage to property greater than $100.

• Ten juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 18 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding, three for failure to secure license and registration, two for carless operation with an accident and one each for expired driver’s license, careless operation, no registration and switched plates.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that he is disturbed by the number of juvenile arrests during this past week.

“The primary objective of my department is to maintain the peace and safety of this community for all its citizens,” he said. “My officers and I have a zero tolerance police for crime of aggression and violence. Physical altercation is never an acceptable solution to a problem.”

He advised all parties involved in physical violence will be arrested and charged accordingly whether or not they are still on the scene when his officers arrive. Chief Robinson also stated citizens of Rayville are more than welcome to call his office and ask for the assistance of his officers if there is an altercation in which they need help.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs or signals.

“Speed limits are posted for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” he said. “

He also advised that his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music for all violations of the noise ordinance,” he said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.