Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 18-25.

• Johnathan Washington, 35, 423 A McConnell Drive, Rayville; battery on a dating partner.

• Coboria Collins, 37, 504 Spencer St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Tonyell Banks, 25, 519 Foster St., Rayville; criminal mischief (two counts).

• Teddy Thomas, 37, 1410 South 6th St., Monroe; disturbing the peace (general), public intimidation of an officer and resisting arrest by false information.

• Anthony Sledge, 50, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• Jerbreda Brown, 40, 127 Draper St., Rayville; failure to appear on disobedience to a police officer and a warrant for simple battery.

• Joseph Williams, 40, 506 Spence St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and three counts of failure to appear.

• De’Ashton Wilson, 25, 106 Kelsey St., Rayville; theft less than $300 (warrant).

• Terri Johnson, 21, 114B North Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear for damage to property, failure to appear for disturbing the peace by fighting, failure to appear for disturbing the peace (general) and failure to appear for criminal damage to property.

• Two juveniles were arrested. One was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with disturbing the peace by loud music.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for no insurance, no seatbelt, failure to yield with an accident, improper lane use with an accident, careless operation with an accident, improperty turn and expired license plate.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that is is important to be in court if you are scheduled to appear.

“Whether you have been scheduled to appear in court on a traffic citation or as the victim, witness or suspect of a crime, if you have been scheduled to appear in court, it is mandatory to appear,” he said.

Chief Robinson stated that failure to appear in court as scheduled will result in a bench warrant being issued for your arrest.

“If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated,” he said. “You will also accrue additional fines.”

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all citizens to keep their music at an appropriate level. He also advised that it is illegal to have an open container or to consume alcoholic beverages in a vehicle or public place. Chief Robinson stated that violation of these ordinances will lead to arrests, fines and possible even incarceration.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.