Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 18-24.

• Douglas Grimes, 27, 691 Perkins Road, Rayville; no driver’s license, speeding and expired license plate.

• Laura Sturdivant, 44, 279 Ollie Morris Road, Rayville; theft greater than $300.

• Theotis Martinez, 31, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Felecia Parker, 24, 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Angela Swepston, 40, 2001 Blumentritt Road, San Angelo, Texas; disturbing the peace, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and auto theft.

• Tarnia Anderson, 18, 42 Tuscany Way, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Two juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes 16 for speeding and one each for expired driver’s license (over six months), failure to yield with an accident, no proof of insurance and failure to yield.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs or signals.

“Speed limits are posted for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also advised motorists of the importance of keeping their vehicle documentation up to day.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehile any time that the vehicle is in operation,” he said.

He also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.