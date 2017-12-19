Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 10-17.

• Erica Page, 22, 404 Wood St., Lot 39, Tallulah; shoplifting.

• Jeffery Owens, 35, 9959 Powell Lane, Denham Springs; obstruction of a court order.

• Ta’Keyla Barker, 18, 420 Scott St., Rayville; remaining after forbidden.

• Kadeem Hunter, 26, 310 Britton St., Rayville; loitering.

• Antavius Reynolds, 25, 455 Dacron St., Rayville; loitering.

• Landon Mitchell, 22, 122 Russell St., Rayville; loitering.

• Delana McMurray, 43, 2299 Hwy 854, Rayville; leash law violation.

• Five juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with two counts of disturbing the peace by fighting, one with cyber bullying and two with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 17 traffic citations this week for speeding.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put in place for the safety and well being of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there is a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service,” he said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control. Parents teach your children that fighting is not acceptable and that there are other ways of dealing with conflict.

“If people are taught to hate, they can learn to love,” he said.

Instill in your children a love for God, a love for people, and a good set of moral values. All these things will greatly increase their hope of having a life of purpose.

Having a criminal background makes it difficult to get into good colleges as well as getting good jobs later on in life. Children go to school for an education, not to fight. Think better, do better, and be better.

Chief Robinson would like to caution all citizens to be careful when using fireworks during your celebration of the holidays.

“An adult should supervise all use of fireworks. Make sure to use your fireworks in a clear area and do not shoot them towards people, vehicles, or buildings,” the chief said.

The chief would also like to remind citizens that fireworks may not be used after 10 p.m. Also, remember the curfew which is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Continue being vigilant and safe during this holiday season.

Make sure you lock your doors and windows. If you are going to be away for the holidays please notify the police department and they will patrol your home while you are away. Be careful and alert when driving and make sure that you and your passengers wear seat belts.

“A few minor precautions can ensure you a safe and happy holidays,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.