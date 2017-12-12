Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 4-10.

• Gregory Gipson, 24, 131 B. South Circle Drive, Rayville; simple battery and disturbing the peace (general).

• Crystal Heart, 908 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Timmie Cooks, 50, 107 Elizabeth St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Frederick Washington, 37, 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; two counts of simple criminal trespassing.

• Candice Stansbury, 24, 8 Apartment Loop, Apt. #208, Start; theft less than $300.

• Tracie Davis, 455 Moss Oak Place, Delhi; hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Shaquille Naylor, 24, 316 Russell St., Apt. #22, Rayville; simple battery.

• Joan Mercer, 67, 1939 Hwy 576, Mangham; hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week. That number includes 10 for speeding and one each for careless operation with an accident, expired driver’s license, no driver’s license in possession, improper backing, improper lane chance with an accident, failure to yield with an accident.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to respect the rights and property of others. “Simple rule to abide by is this: If it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it without permission from the owner,” the chief said.

He also advised that if you are going to be away from home during the holidays, be sure to contact the the Rayville Police Department and submit a patrol request for your residence during your absence.

“If you call us and let us know when you are going to be out of town, my officers will patrol your home regularly during your absence,” he said.

Chief Robinson advised that if you know your neighbor is going to be away from home, you should keep an eye on their property and report any suspicious persons or activities to the Rayville Police Department immediately.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.