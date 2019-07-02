Pastory honored

Louisiana state representatives Katrina Jackson, left, and Bubba Chaney, right, congratulate Rev. Bill Nash, center, on his tenth time delivering the opening prayer at the Louisiana House of Representatives May 15. Nash is pastor of of Glad Tiding Pentecostal Church in Mangham.

Pastor leads 10th opening prayer in legislature

Tue, 07/02/2019 - 1:28pm

