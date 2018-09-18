Parish students given head start on college

Local Richland Parish High School students were invited to attend the Annual Richland University, College and Career Fair on Sept. 13 at the Rayville Arts Center.

This event is a combined effort among all three Richland Parish High Schools: Rayville High School, Mangham High School and Delhi High School

Representatives from nearly 34 colleges, universities, service organizations, and military branches were in attendance.

Guest speakers included Mayor Harry Lewis and Pastor Shane Lester.

The purpose of the college and career fair is to give high school students an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships and specific majors.