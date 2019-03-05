Oak Grove banker named to board

Paige B. Oliver, president and CEO of the Bank of Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge is one of four new members the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has appointed to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

The council, composed of representatives from financial institutions of various sizes in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District, is part of a Federal Reserve initiative to enhance communication with community bankers.

The council provides senior Dallas Fed officials with grassroots information on a variety of topics, including economic and banking conditions, regulatory policies and payments issues.

For more information on the Dallas Fed, visit www.dallasfed.org.