Nettie Ranel Day at RJHS

The Rayville Junior High School Parent Teacher Organization, staff and students proclaimed Jan. 31 as Dr. Nettie Ranel Day. This day was set aside to show love and appreciation to RJHS principal Ranel for her love, hard work and dedication to the staff and students at Rayville Junior High School. Ranel tells the students daily that Rayville Junior High School is an institution of higher learning where every day is a day of great expectations.

Nettie Ranel Day at RJHS

Tue, 02/05/2019 - 2:42pm

The Rayville Junior High School Parent Teacher Organization, staff and students proclaimed Jan. 31 as Dr. Nettie Ranel Day. This day was set aside to show love and appreciation to RJHS principal Ranel for her love, hard work and dedication to the staff and students at Rayville Junior High School. Ranel tells the students daily that Rayville Junior High School is an institution of higher learning where every day is a day of great expectations.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2019