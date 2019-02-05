Nettie Ranel Day at RJHS

The Rayville Junior High School Parent Teacher Organization, staff and students proclaimed Jan. 31 as Dr. Nettie Ranel Day. This day was set aside to show love and appreciation to RJHS principal Ranel for her love, hard work and dedication to the staff and students at Rayville Junior High School. Ranel tells the students daily that Rayville Junior High School is an institution of higher learning where every day is a day of great expectations.