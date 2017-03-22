MJHS students top history bee

The National History Bee is a stimulating way to test the knowledge of students that revel in learning about the past.

Mangham Junior High students completed the first phase of the competition in December by taking the Online Regional Qualifying Exam. The exams were then scored by the National History Bee committee. As a result those scoring the highest in each region of the United States were qualified to attend and compete at the Regional Finals.

Six students qualified for the Regional Finals in Baton Rouge. Those qualifying were eighth graders Chris Lindbeck, Zach Lindbeck and Aubrey Prewitt, seventh grader Luke Gibson and sixth graders Merritt Coenen, Kade Duchesne, Danae Green and Pepper Prewitt.

The regional finals of the National History Bee, were held Feb. 15. These students participated in three rounds of competition consisting of thirty questions each. The top eight scorers then competed in the championship round, in which Luke Gibson, Zach Lindbeck and Aubrey Prewitt represented MJHS.

Of the six students participating from Mangham, four qualified to attend the National Finals in Atlanta, Georgia in June of this year. Those students are Luke Gibson, Zach Lindbeck, Aubrey Prewitt and Pepper Prewitt.

The MJHS faculty and staff would like to say how extremely proud they are of each of these students for representing the school and community well.