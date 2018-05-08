MJHS students do well in national history bee

The National History Bee is a stimulating way to test the knowledge of students that revel in learning about the past.

In January, Mangham Junior High students completed the first phase of the competition by taking the Online Regional Qualifying Exam. The exams were then scored by the National History Bee committee. As a result those scoring the highest in each region of the United States were qualified to attend and compete at the Regional Finals.

Nineteen students qualified for the Regional Finals in Baton Rouge. Those qualifying: 8th grade: Sarah Berry, Scotty Bennett, Clayton Cheek, Gillian Drewry, Katlyn Dunn, Luke Gibson, Skylar Henry, Alicia Marzell, Addison Poindexter, Raylee Spence, Isaiah Thigpen, Ainsley Twiner, and Abigail Yelverton; 7th grade: Danae Green, Trey Massey, Pepper Prewitt, and Rachel Wollerson; 6th grade: Brayden Martin and Alayna Yelverton.

The Regional Finals of the National History Bee, were held on March 9, 2018. These students participated in three rounds of competition consisting of thirty questions each. The top eight scorers then competed in the “championship round”, in which Luke Gibson and Brayden Martin, represented MJH.

Of the nineteen students participating from Mangham, six qualified to attend the National Finals in Atlanta, Georgia in June of this year. Those students are: Scotty Bennett, Clayton Cheek, Luke Gibson, Brayden Martin, Pepper Prewitt, and Isaiah Thigpen.

The MJH faculty and staff would like to say how extremely proud they are of each of these students. They represented the school and community well.