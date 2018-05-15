MJHS eighth grader named student of year

It is with great pleasure that Mangham Junior High announces eighth grade student Luke Gibson was chosen as the MJH Student of the Year and has now been chosen as the Richland Parish Junior High Student of the Year.

Luke is the son of David and Sharon Gibson of Archibald.

Luke is extremely active in and out of school. He is currently serving as the Mangham Junior High Beta Club President, where he is in charge of the monthly club meetings and in helping plan activities. Luke has been a participant of the Richland Parish Quiz Bowl and is a three-time participate in the National History Bee. He is also a member of the MJH football team and the 4-H club.

Luke is a 4.0 student, who has received awards for Good Citizenship, Excellence, Accelerated Reading, and All A’s.

Luke is also a student of taekwondo where he has received bronze medals in forms and in board breaking. Luke is a member of First Baptist Archibald where he sings in the choir and is an active member of the youth group.

MJH faculty and staff would like to say how extremely proud they are of Luke, noting he always represents the school and community well and has a bright future ahead of him.