Congratulations to the LA Havok 10U baseball team for winning the USSSA Midsummer Classic tournament in Vicksburg this past weekend. Temps and bats were hot. Wish them luck as they travel to Ocean Springs, Miss., July 23 to compete in the USSSA Summer Games. The teak consists of, back row, from left, coaches Todd Hough, Nathan Medlin and Jared Twiner; and players, from left, Nolan Gandy, Camryn Medlin, Jace Coleman, Layton Hough, Branten Twiner, Tyler Gix, Rylan Smith, Jenson Hurley, Kade Gibson, (kneeling) Aiden Twiner and Gavin Greer.

Midsummer Classic champs

Tue, 07/14/2020 - 3:39pm

