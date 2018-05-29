Mangham students do well in learning foreign languages

Three Spanish students from Mangham High School attained state and national recognition for excellence in foreign language learning.

A select group of MHS students participated in the National Spanish Examinations, which are administered each year in grades 6 through 12 and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.

Freshman Aubrey Prewitt earned a bronze medal and sophomore Chapman Bazer received an honorable mention.

“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 150,000 students participating in 2018.”

Other students who were selected to participate were level-three students Elizabeth Berry, Annaliese Russell, Sydney Mashaw and Josie Wiggins; level-two students Annabelle Hendrix, Payton Stovall and Madison Thomas; and level-one students Darium Clark, Georgia Mae Gray and Connor Smith. Students from MHS have just begun to take these exams and were taught by Kelli White.

MHS has another reason to celebrate their students’ language learning.

One graduating senior, Elizabeth Berry, earned Mangham’s first State Seal of Biliteracy, which is a diploma endorsement granted by the Louisiana Department of Education in recognition for exceptional attainment in a foreign language.

During her four years at MHS, Elizabeth earned six college credit hours in Spanish, attained an Advanced on a national proficiency exam, and consistently ranked in the top 10 Spanish students in the state at the Louisiana Literary Rally.

She will be able to use this endorsement as she pursues her goal of becoming a government interpreter.