Longino signs to play at Lakeland University

Delhi Charter School’s Desmond Longino signed to play basketball at Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisc.

Longino has played every position at DCS since he began playing varsity as a seventh grader.

He will end his career at DCS as the all time leader in games played, points scored, playoff wins and a host of other records. He was on the first team to win a playoff game. Longino has been a big part of changing the way DCS basketball is viewed in the area and will be missed tremendously.

“We are really excited about Desmond,” Lakeland Coach Kurt Jansen said. “Our entire coaching staff is looking forward to coaching and mentoring this young man for four years.”

DCS coach added Chad Clark added “I couldn’t be more proud of this young man. He has played varsity since seventh grade and it’s been fun watching him grow and mature.”