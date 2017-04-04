Leaf galls relatively common

Leaf galls on azaleas and camellias are relatively common in Louisiana, especially in years with extended periods of cool, wet weather during the spring or late winter.

They can occur on leaves, stems, flowers and seed pods.

These growth deformities are unsightly and sometimes grotesque, but they are not particularly serious, except on very susceptible cultivars.

Leaf gall symptoms appear soon after flowering and are quite apparent as the leaves become thickened with a fleshy or leather-like texture and their shape is distorted that eventually become white and powdery as the fungus develops on the leaf surface and begins to produce spores.

Frequent inspection of the plants and removal of infected leaves when they first appear are often all that is needed to control this disease. Prune galled leaves a couple of inches below symptoms as well as all affected leaves and stems. Be sure to rake up and destroy affected leaves that have fallen to the ground under the plants. Selectively thin the canopy to improve air circulation that promotes rapid drying of foliage.

Fungicides, such as Daconil, Captan and products containing mancozeb give some control of leaf gall when they are applied beginning at bud break and repeated every 10 days as long as environmental conditions are suitable for disease development.

Contact your Extension Office at 728-3216 or come by at 702 Madeline St. in Rayville. Visit our web page at www.lsuagcenter.com/richland.

(Keith Collins is the county agent for LSU AgCenter in Richland Parish.)