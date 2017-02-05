Lawn care tips offered

By Keith Collins

Spring and summer are prime growing seasons for lawns in Louisiana. Following a few basic tips will help insure a healthy lawn throughout the growing season. A healthy lawn begins with fertilization. Slow release, turf blend fertilizer is best and worth the extra cost and are available at many garden centers and feed stores. However, normal formulated fertilizers may be used successfully to maintain lawns.

Lawns should receive adequate amounts of moisture during dry periods of summer months. Slow, thorough irrigations once a week(1 to 2 inches)during extended hot/dry periods are preferred to frequent and shallow. Frequent irrigation promotes poor root growth as well as increases the incidence of disease due to extended leaf wetness.

Incorrect mowing heights is a common problem. Various species of lawn grasses have optimum mowing heights but a good rule of thumb is to not remove more than one-third of the grass top at any one mowing. Mowing frequently, provided ample moisture is available, at the desired height will help maintain a healthy lawn. Allowing grass to continually grow too tall between mowings may result in thin, weedy lawns.

Weeds, insects and fungal diseases will occur in lawns that require control measures. Chemicals are available that are effective in controlling these pests but a well maintained lawn through proper fertilization, irrigation and mowing is capable of withstanding many pests and recovering from damage that may occur.

Contact your local Extension office at 728-3216 for further information about lawn maintenance. Visit our website at www.lsuagcenter.com/richland.

Keith Collins is the county agent for the Richland Parish LSU AgCenter.