Jericho Project entertain Saint’s Alive meeting

Saint’s Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, Rayville, met on Monday, May 21, at the First Baptist Gym.

President Helen Diamond welcomed everyone. We were so happy to have Mickey Fisher and Tom Hill visiting with us. Anyone 55 years and older is welcome to visit. If after you visit and you would like to join up, the membership fee is $10.

Saints who had Happy Birthdays during the month were recognized and sung to. Chaplain Ralph Odom asked God’s blessings over the meal. We always end our end of the season Saints’ Alive meeting with a delicious hamburger meal with all the trimmings. The meal is always delicious, because those burgers are cooked with love and they are eaten with love.

After the delicious meal we gathered at the church theater for a wonderful concert. Prayer requests were given and Brother Ralph Odom prayed over the needs.

One of the Saints Alive favorite groups, The Jericho Project, ministered to us. Everyone was so blessed by this talented group as they ministered in song and music. Everyone was tapping their feet and clapping. The Jericho Project is composed of a very talented group of anointed folks who attend Start Baptist Church. This talented group always blesses us for our last meeting of the season. The members are our local folks, Bill Stansbury, Andy Smart, Mike Purcell and special guest Matt Morgan.

The group named themselves from the scripture in the Bible from Joshua Chapter 6. Joshua and God’s children marched around the city of Jericho for seven days and on the seventh day the walls came tumbling down as the Lord gave them the city. The Jericho Project’s mission is that their music ministry will break down any walls around our hearts and allow Jesus to come into our hearts.

This was our last meeting until September. We break during the summer months. We will keep you updated when we get kicked off again. Saints Alive ended with their theme song, When The Saints Go Marching In.

Please come join us anytime. You are always welcome. We have a great meal, awesome fellowship and wonderful entertainment. Take the Lord with you always. See you in September.