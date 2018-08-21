Hoychick named to board at CPB

John B. Hoychick has been appointed as a new bank director for Citizens Progressive Bank.

The announcement was made by Citizen’s Progressive Bank President Gary Sandford and the board of directors.

Hoychick was born in 1970, and wasraised in Richland Parish as the oldest of three sons of John Hoychick, Jr. and Susan Bolton Hoychick. He graduated Rayville High School in 1988, and attended Louisiana College from 1988 to 1992, graduating cum laude. He then attended LSU Law School from 1992 to 1995, afterwards returning home to practice law at Cotton, Bolton, Hoychick & Doughty with his father and grandfather (George W. Bolton, Jr.). His practice mainly consists of insurance defense litigation, real estate, successions, corporate law, and general litigation. He has served as a board member for the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel and as a Louisiana Disciplinary Board panel member, including chairman. He serves as the city attorney for the Town of Mangham, and is a member of the Fred J. Fudikar American Inns of Court.

While in Baton Rouge, he met his wife, Becky Warren Hoychick, to whom he was married in 1997. They have three children: Josie Hoychick (a freshman at LSU), Samuel Hoychick (a sophomore at Riverfield), and Jacob Hoychick (a sixth grader at Riverfield).

He is a member of First Baptist Church of Rayville, where he teaches Adult Sunday School and serves as a Deacon. He has served on the Southern Baptist Convention national board for the Order of Business, and is a post board member of Life Choices in Monroe.