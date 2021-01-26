Mangham Junior High School

Mangham Junior High School principal Beth Gregorie is proud to announce the honor roll students for the third six-week grading period.

Banner Roll (All A’s):

• Sixth grade: Ellyn Gwin, Josephine Mullins and Caitlin White.

• Seventh grade: Eli Faucett, Gracie Gill, Olivia Malmay, Kinsleigh Norrell, Eli Rogers, Clayton Russell, Katy Smith and Roman Wilson.

• Eighth grade: Makenzie Tillery.

Honor Roll (A’s and B’s):

• Sixth grade: Julia Cox, Karson Duckworth, Jacob Turk, Makenzie White and Jalen Williams.

• Seventh grade: Sarah Barmore, Louise Bell, Hunter Caldwell, Carly Dean, Ayden Fake, Abbigail Hardie, Gabriel Hutson, LaCrystal Johnson, Brooklyn Lively, Blake Pierce, Ashlynn Spillers, Shawnee Sullivan, Micaela Turner and Benjamin Wilcher.

• Eighth grade: Juliette Berry, Mason Gee, Kylie Harris, Kassidee Huber, Luke Jordan, Aiden Kelley, Zoey Latour, Isabelle Thigpen, Karaline Thomas, Evan Tibbs and Ryan Woodruff.