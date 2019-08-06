Hike to highlight native plants

Get a look at some of the plants which would have been eaten and used by ancient Native Americans Aug. 17 at Poverty Point World Heritage Site.

A 1.5 mile ranger-led hike will take visitors through a portion of the earthworks with a focus on useful native plants. This event begins at 9:30 a.m. with a short introductory film, followed by the hike itself.

With no modern conveniences available 3,500 years ago, the mound builders at Poverty Point lived a very different existence. This group of hunter-gatherers did not grow their own food. Instead, they relied on the surrounding wilderness as both their supermarket and their pharmacy. There will likely be some edible fruit along the trail, including pawpaws, muscadine grapes, and blackberries, which will be ripe enough to sample. Be aware that this event is weather permitting and visitors should wear appropriate hiking clothing.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888.926.5292 toll free or 926.5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.