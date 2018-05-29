Health clinic dedicated to honor local doctor

The Northeast Louisiana Health Center was formally dedicated to the late William David Thompson, MD, on May 11.

Friends, family, colleagues, former patients and staff gathered for the unveiling of the bronze plaque that bears his picture and name.

His long time friend and colleague, Lester W. Johnson, MD delivered a beautiful tribute to the life and work of Dr. David Thompson.

Senator Francis Thompson, brother of Dr. Thompson and colleague, Dr. Matt Prine, both spoke of personal memories and how their lives were touched by Dr. Thompson.

A large group gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Thompson’s memory and witness the unveiling of the plaque which now stands beside the entrance of the medical facility.

The Northeast Louisiana Health Center was formerly known as the Ball and Ellington Clinic, located on North Louisa Street in Rayville.

In 2016 a new facility was constructed in front of Richardson Medical Center. This new clinic was a dream of Dr. David Thompson’s for many years prior to it becoming a reality.

Even though extremely proud of the new facility, he never forgot his roots which began in the original clinic working along with Dr. Ball and Dr. Ellington.

Richardson Medical Center Administrator, Mr. James W. Barrett Jr. stated “It is only fitting that this building be dedicated to Dr. David Thompson. I believe he would be very pleased.”