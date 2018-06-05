Gilbert earns business degree from Nicholls

Corey Thomas Gilbert of Start graduated May 19 at Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux.

Gilbert earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the college of business administration.

Traveling to see Gilbert graduate were his parents, Ronnie and Teresa Gilbert of Winnsboro, James Oliver of Holly Ridge, Sevanna Oliver of Rayville, Rhonda Wilkes of Oklahoma City, Okla., Kenneth Gilbert, Alex Gilbert and Atticus Gilbert of Sulphur and Melva Gilbert of Start.