Get ready to observe national Nutrition Month

March is national Nutrition Month.

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign created annually in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign solely focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

“Go Further with Food” is the theme for 2018, and its importance is timely for many reasons. Whether it’s starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast or fueling before an athletic event, the foods you choose can make a real difference. Preparing your foods to go further, by planning meals and snacks in advance can also help to reduce food loss and waste.

This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month® encourages us to achieve the numerous benefits healthy eating habits offer, but it also urges us to find ways to cut back on food waste. Learning how to manage food resources at home will help you “Go Further with Food”, while saving both nutrients and money.

Key messages for national nutrition month are:

1. Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis.

2. Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store.

3. Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days and plan ways to use leftovers later in the week.

4. Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do.

5. Continue to use good food safety practices.

6. Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week.

7. Realize the benefits of healthy eating by consulting with a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

This information was provided from The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. For more information, please visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at www.eatright.org

Brittney J. Seay is the LSU AgCenter associate area nutrition agent and EFNEP supervisor for Morehouse, Richland and West Carroll parishes.