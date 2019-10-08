Genesis study continues

Pastor Rick Aultman and Mangham Baptist Church invites the community to an expanded Sunday morning sermon emphasis on Genesis at 9:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13.

Professor Frank Sherwin will add an additional hour of discussion during a joint session of Sunday School including teens and adults. Sherwin will then open the floor to questions about the biology of Genesis. For example, Louisiana is full of mosquitos. Why did God create the blood sucking insects? Were these parasites in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve?

Afterward, during the morning service, he will use a PowerPoint presentation to argue for the scientific evidence for creation.

Sherwin taught for nine years at Pensacola Christian College. He holds a master’s degree in zoology from the University of Northern Colorado. He is a published zoologist with both technical papers and books and well-illustrated books written for general audiences.

NOn Oct. 20, local geologist David McQueen will use a PowerPoint presentation to provide evidence for the reliability of Genesis based on his 50 years of research on rocks, minerals, fossils, and archaeology. His sermon titled, “Eyewitness” will focus on evidences he has seen in Louisiana, North America and four other continents for the reliability of the Bible, in general, and the Book of Genesis.