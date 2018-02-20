Family in need of help for child with cancer

Niaja Jones is asking the public to help a family in need.

“Recently our family found out that our amazing two-year-old fighter, Tru Allen Jones, who was in remission one month, has had Stage 4 Rhydomysarcoma Cancer return,” Jones said. “We received the news that not only is the cancer back, but more aggressive than before. He has tumors all over his body with the severity of his eyes and spine. With this unfortunate news, he has already undergone radiation to his eyes and spine at St Judes in Memphis. They are looking to have him return just about every six weeks, if not sooner, due to the aggressiveness of the cancers return for scans and observation.

“We witnessed before, God works. We saw him give Tru the strength to fight this disease and BEAT IT and if he did it before, he will do it again. This time around, for lack of better words and to watch the power of the tongue, we will say this, time is of the essence.”

Toward this end, the family is selling $5 raffle tickets.

Two winners will have a a 30 minute in-studio photo session with Forever Williams Photography and Bro Ink Photography.

Buyers will have the option of either photographer and the drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 24th via Facebook Live.

There will be two winners, one for each photographer.

The family is also donations of diapers Size 5 (no Huggies) and wipes (no scent for sensitive skin with aloe) because the new chemo Tru is on has a side effect that warrants the extreme need for diapers and wipes.

Ticket pick up locations are 116 Russell St., Rayville and

131 Legacy Drive, Rayville between 1-8 p.m.

“The money for this raffle is for savings for what the doctors are calling the ‘inevitable,’ but our prayer is that we can use the funds to take him on a trip to celebrate his success of beating this the second time around,” Jones said. “All support and prayers are needed.”

More information can be found at www.youcaring.com/trujonesatrufighter.