Family meals month arrives

This September, our country will be celebrating National Family Meals Month.

This movement is a nationwide event designed to highlight the benefits of family meals and the challenge for us all to pledge to share one more meal at home per week with our families using items purchased from the grocery store.

Family meals eaten at home have been proven to benefit the health and wellness of children and adolescents, to fight obesity, substance abuse and to make families stronger, while creating a positive impact on our communities and our nation as a whole.

Don’t let the busyness of life take over and put your best fork forward to enjoy family mealtime at home together.

Are you up for the challenge? If so, raise your mitt and join the family meals movement! #FamilyMealsMonth

Brittney J. Seay is the area nutrition agent for the LSU AgCenter.