Family Forum gives Delhi senator high marks

Sen. Francis Thompson, District 34, recently was given a score of 100 percent by the Louisiana Family Forum on for his work during the 2018 Legislative Session.

The Louisiana Family Forum is an organization committed to defending faith, freedom and the traditional family. Their mission is to persuasively present biblical principles in the centers of influence on issues affecting the family through research, communication, and networking.

Louisiana Family Forum scores each Louisiana legislator based on their voting records during each legislative session. Thompson earned this score along with six other Louisiana State Senators and eleven Louisiana House of Representative Members. Some of the bills voted on by legislators and watched closely by the LFF during the 2018 Legislative Session dealt with issues such as abortion, gambling, church safety, adoption options, and school choice.

Louisiana Family Forum believes elected officials should support policies and programs that protect and promote families and traditional values in Louisiana. Legislators scoring 100 percent are recognized as Outstanding Family Advocates. Thompson will be presented this award later in September by the Louisiana Family Forum at their Annual Awards Gala in Baton Rouge. Thompson currently serves as State Senator for Senate District 34 which includes the parishes of Richland, Madison, Tensas, East Carroll, Concordia, Morehouse, and portions of Ouachita.