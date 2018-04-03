Family festival set in Enterprise

Enterprise Family Festival and Fishing Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 on the grounds of the Old Enterprise High School, 4896 Hwy 124, Enterprise.

The event will feature a full day of entertainment including a petting zoo, the Jena Band of Choctaw Dancers, Scotty Temple and the Glory Bound Cloggers.

There will be more than 50 vendors with a variety of merchandise from food booths, woodworking, crafts, collectibles, antiques, boutique, children’s items, wreaths, estate items, paintings, plants and flowers, flea market items and more.

Free admission. Proceeds will go to the Trevor Rogers Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, call 334-0121.