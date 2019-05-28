Fallen Rayville EMT honored during ceremony

A Rayville EMT who died in a vehicle accident last year was honored on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Michael Todd King was one of 14 EMS professionals remembered during the Louisiana EMS Memorial. The Louisiana Bureau of EMS holds the memorial annually.

Honorees were remembered “for their selflessness, sacrifice and dedication,” the bureau said. “We salute all who dedicate their lives to the service of others.” The ceremony was held in the memorial gardens at the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

King suffered fatal injuries attempting to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle in July 2018. King was employed with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service, although he was off-duty at the time of the crash.

“Todd was so animated, high-spirited and had an amazing sense of humor about life,” said Shane Scott, spokesperson for the ambulance service. “There isn’t a shift that goes by that we don’t talk about him because of something happening that reminds us of something he said or did. Our hearts are still aching from his loss, and although the void will never go away, neither will the memories he left behind or the love we still have for him.”

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pony Greer Road and Blaylock Road, south of Rayville. Louisiana State Police said a 2017 GMC truck, driven by Francis Goss, of Rayville, was traveling west on Pony Greer Road. For unknown reasons, Goss made a left-hand turn in front of an eastbound 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by King.

King took evasive action to try and avoid the collision.

He was unsuccessful and laid the motorcycle onto its side where it slid under the GMC pick-up. He was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash.