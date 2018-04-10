Early voting scheduled for April 28 election

Early voting for the April 28 election will be held April 14-21 in the Registrar of Voters Office located in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse.

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan said the hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No voting will be held on Sunday, April 15.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters Office or www.sos.la.gov.

Those wishing to vote are reminded to please bring proper identification.

All three items on the ballot for the April 28 election are property tax renewals for the Town of Mangham.

The first proposition is the renewal of a 7.85 mills property tax for 10 years.

The millage would bring in an estimated $19,658 each year to be used for the purpose of maintaining the municipal general fund of the town.

The second proposition is the 10-year renewal of a 3.35 mills tax. The millage would bring in an estimated $8,389 per year for the purpose of paying a part of the cost of operating and maintaining the water plant, including the cost of repairs, improvements and additions to the plant.

The third proposition would renew for 10 years a 2.24 mills property tax for the town. This tax is expected to bring in $5,809 per year which will used for the purpose of maintaining streets, alleys, and related drainage in the Town of Mangham.