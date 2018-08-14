Drugs found in traffic stop

Richland Parish Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:50 a.m. Aug. 14 on K Pickett Road for expired license plates.

Deputies upon coming into contact with the vehicle smelled an odor associated with marijuana. Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived and K-9 Vader alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a gallon Ziploc bag of suspected marijuana, digital scales, packing material and a firearm.

The occupants of the vehicle, Tommie L. Bass, 42, and Jimmie L. King Jr., 36, were both arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying firearms in possession of controlled dangerous substances. The driver of the vehicle, Bass, was also charged with several traffic violations. No bond has been set at this time.