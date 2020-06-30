Doughty publishes sixth book

The Rev. Dr. Donald Doughty, a former resident of Tullos and Rayville, has published his sixth book.

Lagniappe Book III: Various Bible Subjects is available at Amazon and other e-stores such as 2FiresPublishing.com.

Doughty pastored Woodlawn Baptist Church in Rayville from 1990-1996.

He was married to Jimmie Faye Bignar for 60 years before her passing.

Doughty’s first book, Lagniappe: About the Holy Bible for the Man in the Pew, was originally published in December 2016 and revised in 2018.

This series is a refreshing history lesson that enables the reader to comprehend the passages of teh Holy Bible with a renewed understanding by enlightening the reader about the customs and traditions of the times in which it was written.