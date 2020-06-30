Doughty publishes sixth book

Tue, 06/30/2020 - 3:03pm

The Rev. Dr. Donald Doughty, a former resident of Tullos and Rayville, has published his sixth book.

Lagniappe Book III: Various Bible Subjects is available at Amazon and other e-stores such as 2FiresPublishing.com.

Doughty pastored Woodlawn Baptist Church  in Rayville from 1990-1996.

 He was married to Jimmie Faye Bignar for 60  years before her passing.

Doughty’s first book, Lagniappe: About the Holy Bible for the Man in the Pew, was originally published in December 2016 and revised in 2018.

This series is a refreshing history lesson that enables the reader to comprehend the passages of teh Holy Bible with a renewed understanding by enlightening the reader about the customs and traditions of the times in which it was written.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2020