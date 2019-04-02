District supervisor nominations sought

The Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor’s nomination period will be April 1-30.

Individuals interested in serving can obtain nomination petitions at the Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District office, 141 Industrial Loop, Rayville from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

To qualify, the candidate must be a landowner or farm operator; be a qualified voter within the state; and provide to the State Commission a nominating petition containing the names of at least 25 qualified voters. This petition shall be signed by the Registrar of Voters attesting that the names on the petition are qualified voters in the named Soil and Water Conservation District.

Elections will be held June 8. However, if only one candidate qualifies for the election to the District Board of Supervisors, the State Commission is authorized and empowered to dispense with the election procedure and to declare the qualified candidate as a supervisor without the requirement of an election.