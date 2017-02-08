Disabled hunters lottery applications accepted

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting deer lottery hunt applications for physically challenged hunters on Sabine and Floy McElroy Wildlife Management Areas and disabled veterans on Camp Beauregard WMA for the 2017-18 hunting season.

These special hunts are restricted to hunters selected through the lottery application process. These hunts offer the opportunity for selected hunters to experience an enjoyable, wildlife oriented outdoor experience on these WMAs.

Details on the qualifications, application requirements and dates of the hunts are listed on the application forms. The application deadline is Sept. 1.

Successful applicants will be selected by a random computer drawing. Applications for the lottery must be submitted to LDWF by the deadline listed on the application. A $5 administrative fee must be submitted with each application.

Applications and more information may be obtained by contacting your local LDWF field office or by visiting the LDWF web site at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts .

Applications may be delivered in person to Room 442 of the LDWF headquarters building located at 2000 Quail Dr. in Baton Rouge or by mail. The mailing address is: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000.

For more information, contact Steve Smith at 225-765-2359 or ssmith@wlf.la.gov.