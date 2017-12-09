DHS students celebrate International Literacy Day

Delhi High School English classes participated in International Literacy Day on Sept. 8.

This is another method in which Delhi High School is exposing the students to the importance of literacy through other cultures.

The International Literacy Association believes in the transformative power of literacy to create more successful societies, healthy communities, and prosperous economies. One country that has accomplished this goal is the Philippines.

DHS’s newest English teacher Mullins took her students on a trip to the Philippines. The students were assigned a Filipino mythical creature. Students researched the creature and created either a fake Facebook page, a fake Instagram account, a Power Point or a poster for the creature. Students were able to use prior knowledge to learn how similar his or her life is to a student across the world and how lucky they are to receive a free high school education.

Mrs. Cox’s English class discovered the impact illiteracy can have on a human being. Students discussed real life scenarios and why it is critical to be able to read well. Students learned how being literate correlates to more successful societies, healthy communities, and prosperous economies.