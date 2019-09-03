Demonstration casts light on fire making

On Saturday, Sept. 7,

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to watch and learn how the Native Americans of Poverty Point may have created fire more than 3,500 years ago.

The demonstration will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 7.

Attendees can watch as the ranger demonstrates how ancient people created fires to heat and sustain themselves. Without electricity, the ability to start fires from scratch would have been an essential part of everyday life at Poverty Point, as it was elsewhere throughout human history.

Connect with our shared past in learning about primitive fire starting techniques using a bow drill. Visitors are very welcome to try out the bow drill for themselves as well!

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and interpretive events. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.