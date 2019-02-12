Delhi senator honored for service to agriculture

Sen. Francis Thompson of Delhi was presented with the 2019 Distinguished Service to North Louisiana Agriculture at the 2019 Ag Expo Awards luncheon Jan. 18 in West Monroe.

Thompson is chairman of the Louisiana Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development, where he has served since 2008.

Presenting Sen. Thompson with this award was Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Mike Strain.

The North Louisiana Ag Expo is produced annually by the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council. Their mission is to provide education across all demographics regarding agriculture’s contributions to our basic needs for food, fiber, and to our economic welfare.

The annual expo features a mini-farm, junior livestock show, stock dog trials, a trade show and the Agricultural Awards Luncheon recognizing agricultural leaders. The Ag Expo has been an annual event since 1982.