Delhi principals welcome students back to school

Delhi Elementary School principal Joan Rhodes and Delhi High School principal Ramona Drungo welcomed the beginning of the new school year for staff, students and families at the annual Back to School Night.

The event began with a joint presentation in the DHS auditorium. Families then attended sessions in classrooms to find out what teachers have planned for this school year.

Rhodes and Drungo may be new principals, but they are not new to Richland Parish Schools. Both ladies have dedicated numerous years of service as classroom educators as well as school administrators.

Joan Rhodes began her career at Delhi Elementary School as a kindergarten paraprofessional. Soon after she decided to continue her own education. Upon completion of her college degree she returned to Delhi Elementary where she spent numerous years as a classroom teacher. Mrs. Rhodes’ career continued to evolve over the years. She has spent the last few years of her career as an instructional facilitator.

Ramona Drungo also began her career as a classroom teacher. In addition, she has served as principal intern for both Delhi High School and Delhi Elementary School. Returning to her home school has given Drungo a very exciting opportunity.

The new principals of the neighboring schools have forged a unique bond and as a result the ladies have vowed to work closely together to make our schools better. The “Back to School Night” held on Aug. 22 was just the beginning.