Delhi native promoted to chief petty officer

ecialist Angelica Orange, from Delhi, Louisiana, was recently promoted to chief petty officer, an accomplishment that only one in five eligible sailors achieve each year.

Chief Orange, a 2005 Delhi High School graduate, is currently serving at the Navy Personnel Command.

“The hard work of my sailors continues through me,” said Orange. “I wouldn’t be where I am without my mentors, family, friends and sailors helping me along the way.”

Achieving the title of ‘Navy Chief’ is a major honor and milestone.

According to Navy Personnel Command, there are only 8.5 percent of sailors who are currently serving at the chief petty officer rank.

To be selected for this promotion, sailors must be a petty officer 1st class, and successfully navigate through two qualifying factors: a job-based exam and a selection review board.

A sailor’s record can only proceed to the review board after they score high enough on the exam.

Once the exam is passed, their records are reviewed by a panel of senior navy leaders who meet for six weeks to determine if the individuals meet the standards for selection as a chief petty officer.

A sailor’s performance is evaluated for at least five years, and each sailor attributes different experiences for their selection.

“I’ve remembered that people are not numbers on a spreadsheet,” said Orange. “Everyone matters and should be treated with respect.”

During the ceremony, the honored sailors invite friends and family members to pin on the two gold anchors that adorn the newly appointed chiefs’ uniforms, while the sailor’s sponsor places the combination cover on their heads.

“Don’t allow where you come from to dictate how high you can excel in life,” said Orange. “Be proud of your past and make your tomorrows better than your yesterdays.”