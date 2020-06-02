Delhi native graduates from Hinds Community College

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 12:12pm

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in spring 2020 was Kevin Cooper of Delhi.

As Mississippi’s largest community college, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills. 

With six locations in central Mississippi, Hinds enrolls about 12,000 students each fall semester. 

To learn more, visit www.hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HindsCC.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2020