Delhi native earns honors at Hinds

Tue, 04/03/2018 - 4:26pm driser

Chelsey Ford of Delhi is among those named as Hinds Community College President’s Scholars for the Fall 2017 semester.

President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.

As Mississippi’s largest community college, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills. With six locations in central Mississippi, Hinds enrolls about 12,000 students each fall semester.

To learn more, visit www.hindscc.eduor call 1.800.HindsCC.

