DCS students participate in district literary rally

Delhi Charter high school students participated at the district literary rally Feb. 24 at Louisiana Tech.

The following students will be going on to compete in their subject area at the state level in Baton Rouge on April 21st:

First place Advanced Math – Pre Calculus, Hunter Lee; first place Algebra I, Kolton Kelley; second place, Biology I, Xandria Kline; second place, Business Computer Applications, Katerrica Jackson; third place, English II, Trent Dixon; second place, Introduction to Business Computer Applications, Cloe Morgan; third place, Physical Science, Garrett Gray; first place, Spanish I, Joniah Brown; and first place, World History, Caleb Holloway.

District only tests included Spelling 9, Spelling 10, Spelling 11, and English Pronunciation. DCS students scored first place in all four of those subjects. They were Hannah Hendry, Trent Dixon, Consuela Guice and Kristin Hendry.