DAR studies the Constitution

Bouef River Chapter, NSDAR, met Monday, September 17, 2018, in the home of Angela Hales.

Members enjoyed delicious refreshments in the social period.

Regent Angela Hales called the meeting to order and led the DAR ritual.

Jamie Harrell read the President General’s message. Charlotte Sims read minutes of the April meeting. Treasurer Dora Heath gave her report. Dues are due by November.

Members met at the parish library to work on by-laws in May. Some changes were made. Programs and meetings were planned for the year and hostesses named.

Gayle Waller presented a very interesting program on the United States Constitution.

This is one of the greatest documents ever written and every American should learn as much as possible. It has protected and preserved all of us for more than 100 years.

This is a powerful piece of legislation.

We will miss one of our members, Frances Hatch Gladney, who passed away recently. A memorial service will be held later.

All matters discussed and settled, the meeting adjourned.

Charlotte E. Sims is reporter for the Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR.